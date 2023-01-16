Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Monday on the NewsHour, the death toll of one of Russia's deadliest attacks rises as Western nations pledge more military aid to Ukraine. President Biden faces intensifying Republican scrutiny over the classified documents found at his home. Plus, the Greek government prosecutes activists trying to save migrant lives.
