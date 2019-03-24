Russia’s war in Ukraine leads to historic split in the Orthodox Church

Hari Sreenivasan:

There's a presidential election next week in Ukraine, while a conflict continues with Russia since the annexation of the Crimea region from Ukraine in 2014. But the dispute between the two countries is more than territorial. another issue is religion.

Most of the churches in Ukraine have been under the authority of the Russian Orthodox Church for well over 300 years. But now that authority is in dispute.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Simon Ostrovsky has our story, which was produced with support from the Pulitzer Center for Crisis Reporting.