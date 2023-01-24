Salton Sea lithium deposits could help EV transition, support economically devastated area

Stephanie Sy:

But, if done right, many say lithium could benefit the long-suffering region, one of the poorest in the Golden State.

The Buckshot Deli & Diner sits on the deserted highway leading to the concentration of geothermal power plants. It may be the only eatery for miles, but it also serves up a mean plate of machaca con huevos.

Ruben Hernandez owns the establishment with his wife.

What are your concerns about the lithium industry coming here?

Ruben Hernandez, Owner, Buckshot Deli & Diner: Well, the concern is for the revenue for the little town, this little town, some of the companies come, and they just want — the first time they come, and they say, oh, here is money, and they leave. Then they take all the profit, and they don't leave nothing here.