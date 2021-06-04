‘Sam & Mattie Make a Zombie Movie’ follows filmmakers with Down syndrome

Robert Carnevale:

Thinking back on that Kickstarter video, it was like, we didn't really do — I mean, there was definitely some zombie movie talk, but it was just like Sam and Mattie engaging with a camera and us and us driving around.

We just did like a day with them. OK, then, at 3:00 we go and get slushies at Cumberland Farms. And we're like, all right. And just every step of the way, even on the way to the Cumberland Farms, was like a whole trip. And I think that was my first insight to just like, wow, they have so much to say and so much energy.

And the two — the way that the two of them bounce off each other as these best friends and they both have their own little quirks and dynamics, and Mattie's outrageous. Sam's emotional. And it's this little tag team. And we just kind of, like, slipped right in there.