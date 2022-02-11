Sarah Palin lawsuit against The New York Times challenges free speech protections

William Brangham:

Judy, this case centers on a 2017 New York Times editorial about dangerous rhetoric and political violence.

It was written the day a gunman opened fire on congressional Republicans during a baseball practice, critically injuring Representative Steve Scalise. The Times editorial drew a false link between another shooting, the 2011 attack on Democratic Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and others, and a map that included Giffords' district marked with what seemed to be gun crosshairs. The map was published by Palin's political action committee.

The editorial said — quote — "The link to political incitement was clear."

When The Times realized its mistake, it issued a correction the very next day. But in court this week, Palin took to the stand to make the case that the main author of that piece, former opinion editor James Bennett, had political motivations to harm her, that he knew the claim was wrong, and that he published it anyway. The Times counters, he made an honest mistake and quickly corrected it.

At stake here are the free speech protections for reporters and their news organizations.

Deanna Paul of The Wall Street Journal was in the courtroom for this trial. She's also a former prosecutor herself, and she joins me now.

Deanna Paul, very good to have you on the "NewsHour."

So, Sarah Palin says that she was defamed and libeled by this editorial, and she has to prove the legal term of actual malice by The Times towards her. What is that? And what is the evidence that her team cited in the case?