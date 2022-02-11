February 11, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, the U.S. issues its starkest warning yet about war in Ukraine and urges Americans to leave in the next 48 hours. Then, ongoing trucker blockades at the Canadian border hamstring the auto industry and have economic impacts on both sides of the border. Also, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart consider the widening divide in the Republican Party over the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: