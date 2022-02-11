Friday on the NewsHour, the U.S. issues its starkest warning yet about war in Ukraine and urges Americans to leave in the next 48 hours. Then, ongoing trucker blockades at the Canadian border hamstring the auto industry and have economic impacts on both sides of the border. Also, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart consider the widening divide in the Republican Party over the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Segments From This Episode
Why a Russian invasion of Ukraine appears imminent despite intense diplomatic efforts5 min
News Wrap: FDA delays approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children under 55 min
Canadian trucker blockades impact production on both sides of the border5 min
Sarah Palin lawsuit against The New York Times challenges free speech protections7 min
Examining the career of J. Michelle Childs, a top contender for the Supreme Court8 min
Brooks and Capehart on the Ukraine crisis, Republican divisions over Jan. 614 min
Olympic great Apolo Ohno on this year’s ‘unprecedented’ Winter Games8 min