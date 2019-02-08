Saudi crown prince threatened to harm Khashoggi in 2017, says New York Times

Lisa Desjardins:

Well, let's first translate what that letter is saying.

That letter essentially is the report that the president was required to give. This report was triggered by the ranking and chairman of Senate Foreign Relations last fall. And they had 120 days to look into this idea of the Khashoggi murder. And we just now have a two-paragraph response after that 120 days.

And the response so far is furious. We have — the first official responses from Patrick Leahy, Democrat. He was one of the ones who requested this.

He goes so far as to say, if the president ignores basically the mandate of holding someone responsible for this murder, "The White House will share the blame for attempting to cover up the crime."

Now, meanwhile, we will hear from more Republicans who also requested this report or this letter. We heard from the new Senate Foreign Relations chairman, Jim Risch of Idaho. He acknowledged the letter. He said he anticipates a more detailed briefing from the administration. No date on that yet.

And also he notes: "Legislation has been introduced on this issue. I expect more to come."

Speaking with staff and people who are aware, they are not sure what that legislation would mean. But, remember, the entire Senate voted unanimously that the crown prince of Saudi Arabia personally was responsible for this murder.