School boards become battlegrounds for nation’s divisions on race, gender and more

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Judy Woodruff
Judy Woodruff
Frank Carlson
Frank Carlson
Sam Lane
Sam Lane
Leave your feedback
School boards have traditionally been the domain of nonpartisan civic service, but in the last few years, they have increasingly become reflections of the nation's divisions. Judy Woodruff reports on a district in Pennsylvania where policies around books, gender, sports and how race and history are taught, have divided some community members. It's part of her series, America at a Crossroads.
Watch the Full Episode
Judy Woodruff is a senior correspondent and the former anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour. She has covered politics and other news for five decades at NBC, CNN and PBS.
Frank Carlson is a general assignment producer at the PBS NewsHour, where he's been making video since 2010. @frankncarlson
Sam Lane is reporter/producer in PBS NewsHour's segment unit.
Support Provided By:
Learn more