School boards become battlegrounds for nation’s divisions on race, gender and more

Judy Woodruff
By —

Judy Woodruff

By —

Frank Carlson

Sam Lane
By —

Sam Lane

Audio

School boards have traditionally been the domain of nonpartisan civic service, but in the last few years, they have increasingly become reflections of the nation's divisions. Judy Woodruff reports on a district in Pennsylvania where policies around books, gender, sports and how race and history are taught, have divided some community members. It's part of her series, America at a Crossroads.

Listen to this Segment

Judy Woodruff
By —

Judy Woodruff

Judy Woodruff is a senior correspondent and the former anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour. She has covered politics and other news for five decades at NBC, CNN and PBS.

@judywoodruff
By —

Frank Carlson

Frank Carlson is a general assignment producer at the PBS NewsHour, where he's been making video since 2010. @frankncarlson

@frankncarlson
Sam Lane
By —

Sam Lane

Sam Lane is reporter/producer in PBS NewsHour's segment unit.

@lanesam

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch