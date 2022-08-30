School systems struggle to fill teaching jobs as students return to class

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Audio

As students return to class, schools across the country continue to grapple with teacher and staff vacancies. The scope of the shortages, and what’s behind them, varies widely across America's nearly 14,000 school districts. Carlton Jenkins, the superintendent of Madison Metropolitan School District, joined Amna Nawaz to discuss the struggle he's facing to find and keep educators.

Listen to this Segment

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as the program's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: