Schools face unprecedented pressure as they grapple with reopening

Noel Candeleria:

Right.

I mean, it's not just talking about the mask. It's talking about social distancing. How do we ensure proper social distancing within the day-to-day movement of the classroom? But we also need to be talking about ventilation.

A lot of teachers here in Texas are fearful because of — over the majority of our schools have 30 to 40 — are 30 to 40 years old. So, proper ventilation within our schools has always been an issue even prior to the pandemic.

There's always a shortage of cleaning supplies. And we don't have enough staff. I mean, a lot of our schools are without a school nurse right now. A lot of our districts haven't been fully funded to be able to provide a school nurse on every campus, to provide for paper towels to dry your hands, handwashing stations.

Even prior to the pandemic, most of our campuses had transitioned from paper towel to air dryers, which are advised to not be used during this pandemic, because it'll spray all over the campus.

So, there are so many things that, right now, our campuses are struggling with when they're trying to plan out opening the school, not having the supplies and equipment that they need or the staffing that is going to be needed to properly clean and disinfect the school.

I mean, our custodians right now are following a model that has been laid out, with one custodian for about 500, 700 square feet, which is not going to be manageable right now, when you have to do some thorough cleaning on surfaces that are going to be touched by various adults.