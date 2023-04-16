Schools, families feel the pinch after end of federal free meal program

A federal pandemic-era program that provided free meals for all public school students ended last September. A recent survey by a group that advocates for universal free school lunch found that 847 school districts have racked up more than $19 million in debt from unpaid lunch fees. Crystal FitzSimons from the Food Research and Action Center joins Ali Rogin to discuss.

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

Kaisha Young

Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.

