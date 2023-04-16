April 16, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the NewsHour...

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look at the reasons why life expectancy for Americans continues to drop. Then, how students and schools are coping after last year’s expiration of the federal free lunch program. Plus, a conversation with the screenwriter of “Tetris,” a new film that tells the story of the race to get the iconic video game out of the Soviet Union.

