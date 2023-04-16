Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look at the reasons why life expectancy for Americans continues to drop. Then, how students and schools are coping after last year’s expiration of the federal free lunch program. Plus, a conversation with the screenwriter of “Tetris,” a new film that tells the story of the race to get the iconic video game out of the Soviet Union.
Support Provided By:
Learn more