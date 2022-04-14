Schools struggle to accommodate the religious needs of Muslim students during Ramadan

Amna Nawaz:

Well, this month marks the holy month of Ramadan, a time of fasting and prayer for Muslims around the world.

But here in the United States, it can also bring challenges for students and parents trying to navigate both school and religious observance.

"NewsHour"'s Roby Chavez has been reporting on this topic from New Orleans, and he joins me now.

Roby, it is good to see you.

You have been talking to students and to parents there who are seeking some kind of accommodations from those schools. What exactly are they asking for, and what is the response they have been getting from school leaders?