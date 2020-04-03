Schumer on keeping pandemic’s recession from becoming a depression

Lisa Desjardins:

That $2 trillion rescue bill became law one week ago today. And now states are racing to try and set up those increased unemployment payments, even as layoffs grow by as much as a million people each day.

For that and for more on what's next, I'm joined by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York. Of course, that is one of the states hardest hit by the pandemic.

Thank you so much for joining us, Leader Schumer.

My first question for you is about that unemployment increase. You know, it's complicated, because each state runs its own system. And now the federal government must sign off and kind of make sure that that flows.

What can you tell people who are losing jobs right now about when you think they will see that increased benefit?