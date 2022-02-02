Scientists discover shockingly high rates of COVID infections among white-tailed deer

William Brangham:

Oh, I see where it gets its name, all the deer.

Stunning, gobsmacked, striking, not the usual vocabulary for scientists.

So, on a cold Pennsylvania day, I went out with veterinary virologists Suresh Kuchipudi and Vivek Kapur to see some deer up close. This is an enclosed facility at Penn State University. And the scientists said it's fine for us to be near them.

And some of the deer, like tiny Peanut, who was raised in captivity and bottle-fed by humans, wanted to be near us. It was in Kapur and Kuchipudi's labs here at Penn State that they made this remarkable discovery about widespread infections in deer. And it raises concerns about whether humans can fully control this coronavirus.