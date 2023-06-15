Scientists issue increasingly dire warnings as ocean surface temperatures spike

Kevin Trenberth:

We have written reports every year for a number of years now.

And the oceans as a whole for the top two kilometers of the ocean is — are the warmest on record. 2022 is the warmest year on record. 2021 was the warmest year before that. 2020 was the warmest year before that. So, global warming is clearly happening.

The other thing which is playing a major role at the moment is that, over the past three years, we have had La Nina conditions, relatively cool conditions from the dateline to the Americas in the Tropical Pacific Ocean. Now we are into El Nino conditions, rather warm conditions.

There is a pronounced warming off the west coast of South America, Peru and Ecuador, that is disrupting the fisheries and so on there. And it has warmed across all of that sector there, so that the oceans, the sea surface temperature now as a whole is the warmest on record and has been April, May and into June.

And we're running two-tenths of a degree Celsius above anything prior to that and substantially above the long-term average.