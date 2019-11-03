Seattle candidates find funding through public financing

Megan Thompson:

This Tuesday's election day marks the end of one of the most hotly contested city council races in Seattle's history. A record 55 candidates competed in all seven districts during the primary — almost 20 more than in the last such election in 2015.

And that's not the only figure that's gone up. The number of individuals donating to those candidates went from less than 19,000 in 2015 to more than 50,000 this year. That no doubt is partly due to a unique public financing program in Seattle — the only one of its kind in the country. NewsHour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano visited the city to learn more.