Sec. Azar on how new proposal ‘brings transparency’ to drug pricing

Judy Woodruff:

But, first, let's turn now to a different, but crucial pocketbook issue, the cost of prescription drugs.

The Trump administration has taken a number of steps to tackle the issue. The latest, a big move that essentially bans drugmakers from giving money in the form of rebates to middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers and insurers. The rebates, which add up to tens of billions every year, are widely seen as improving the chance that a drug will be used and covered.

The new proposal would essentially treats those rebates as illegal kickbacks. Initially, this applies to Medicare and Medicaid, managed care plans. But the administration would like Congress to change the law so that it applies to private insurance, too.

Alex Azar is the secretary of Health and Human Services, and he joins me now.

Mr. Secretary, welcome back to the "NewsHour."