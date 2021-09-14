Sen. Barrasso on ‘epic failure’ of Afghanistan exit, ‘reckless’ $3.5T spending bill

Judy Woodruff:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as we reported, was on Capitol Hill today, appearing again before a congressional oversight panel with many questions about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Blinken was peppered by both Democrats and Republicans about the Biden White House strategy and planning.

Here with me now is Senator John Barrasso, republican of Wyoming and a member of the Foreign Relations Committee.

Senator Barrasso, thank you very much. We appreciate your joining us again.

And right before I get to that, I want to ask you about the revelation we have learned about today in the Bob Woodward and Robert Costa book that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, contacted his Chinese counterpart in the final days of the Trump administration to reassure the Chinese that there was not going to be a military strike, that he was so worried about President Trump's instability.

What is your reaction to this news?