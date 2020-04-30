Sen. Barrasso on remdesivir and why it’s ‘too early’ to talk about state bankruptcies

Sen. John Barrasso:

Well, he certainly got everyone's attention with that statement, but I think that's much too early to go down that line.

We had a conference of all of the Republicans today by phone, talking specifically about the needs. We all know there are 30 million Americans who are out of work today because of coronavirus. We know they are going to need help. We want to do it in a way that is targeted and is temporary.

It needs to be bipartisan, which is what we had last time with the CARES Act, 96-0 in the Senate. But it has to focus on the impacts of coronavirus.

What we have said is, it's time to temporarily push the pause button, to make sure that all of this $2.7 trillion that has been committed is being used wisely. The states are asking for more money. The states just got $150 billion last Tuesday.

So, none of those states have had an opportunity yet to see how far that's going to go, what the needs are. What we really need to do is push the start button to get the economy moving again. And the sooner we can do that, Judy, the better it's going to be for everyone.

So, my goal is to get the economy moving. And this medical breakthrough, I think, is one of the big helpers to help us down that line.