Sen. Bernie Sanders on what an economic relief bill should look like

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.:

Well, Judy, I think you just gave the answer a moment ago.

We are looking right now at the worst economic crisis facing working people since the Great Depression. I mean, we're talking about millions of people who have lost their jobs and their income. We're talking about tens of millions of people who face eviction. We're talking about half our population living paycheck to paycheck. People don't have any health care.

And we're seeing a record-breaking level of hunger in the United States of America. People can't feed their kids. This is an emergency. And in an emergency, it is obligatory for the United States government to respond to the pain and needs of its people.

Now, the bill that we are discussing right now has some good things in it, to be sure. But it is, in terms of new money — it's a $900 billion bill. In terms of new money, as opposed to the money carried over from the CARES Act, it's like $350 billion.

Democrats have demanded over $2 trillion. What this bill does not do is provide one nickel in direct payment to adults. And I want to see $1,200, $500 for kids. And it only has $300 a week for unemployment supplement.

So, we have got to do a lot better than that, if, in fact, we're going to address the very serious economic problems facing our people.