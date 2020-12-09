Under pressure, lawmakers scramble to provide economic relief

Lisa Desjardins:

I have to say, Judy, these are complex negotiations to begin with. In the last day, they have become more confusing.

Lawmakers seem to agree on the rough amount of aid that they can pass. They don't agree on where it should go. Let's look at where we stand right now. The White House yesterday made an offer that would have $600 in direct checks to most Americans, but the White House wouldn't have added any unemployment benefits for those without jobs.

Democrats say they need more unemployment benefits and that states and local governments also need more than the White House was offering. Another problem, the Senate Republican Conference is divide over most of these issues, and it's difficult to figure out where a majority of that conference could agree.

Now, on this question of direct payments, there has been increased momentum and discussion of adding direct payments to any deal. However, that is a costly prospect, as much as $300 billion. And it is that total cost that Senate Republicans have a problem with.

So, while that seems to be a popular idea, there has not been a proposal that seems to have momentum that has worked it in to everyone's satisfaction.