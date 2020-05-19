Sen. Brown: Administration cares more about stock market than American lives

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio:

Well, what Senator Toomey said was, essentially, it's not worth government — it's not government's role to protect workers.

Now, I don't know if he's not seen the numbers. I — Abraham Lincoln, one of my favorite quotes is — Lincoln said, I have to get out of the White House and get my public opinion baths, meaning I need to talk to people about their lives and their hurting and what they're doing and all that.

And I spend every day talking to people that are staffing homeless shelters, and talk to people in food banks, and talk to people that are laid off. And the pain is great out there still.

And, in the end, that hearing today showed that the administration continues to care more about the stock market than it does workers.

And we have had 4 to 5 percent of the world's population. We have had almost a third of the world's death. They're — he can say, well, they're just people in nursing homes. We don't worry that much about them. They're old anyway.

Or we can say, we have got to protect workers. The president — you may remember, just a couple weeks ago, a slaughterhouse in South Dakota, hundreds were infected at work. We know that prison guards are infected in large numbers. We know that 35 or 40 — I haven't seen the final — the most recent numbers — of bus drivers have died from coronavirus.

As we open — we need to start putting workers first. As we reopen the government, we need to scale up testing, something the administration has taken no leadership on. We need to increase the protective equipment we get, not just the hospital workers, but to laundry, people doing the laundry, people doing food service, people driving buses, people stocking shelves at supermarkets, because the next big outbreaks are going to be in workplaces, because we're not setting the guidelines and enforcing them on what employers must do to protect their workers.