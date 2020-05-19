Sen. Toomey on why he doesn’t support more federal aid for states right now

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.:

You know, Judy, it's a great question, but, you know, I'm reminded of the reason we took the extraordinary, draconian step of closing the economy, right, for the first time in the history of the country.

The government made it — you know, just forbid economic activity, forbid people from earning a livelihood. There was a very specific and clearly articulated reason for doing that, and the reason was to prevent the spread of the virus from happening so quickly that so many people would get sick all at once that they would overwhelm our hospital capacities.

It has been abundantly clear for weeks now that we're not going to overwhelm our hospitals. We have all kinds of excess capacity in hospitals.

In much of Pennsylvania, we have half-empty hospitals. So, that danger has long since passed. And yet every day that goes by that we continue the lockdown now, presumably for some other reason, we're destroying livelihoods. We're destroying businesses. We have bankruptcies.

Some will never come back. And we will undo a lot of the good that we were doing for an awful lot of Americans and Pennsylvanians. So, at this point, I really think the best course of action is to proceed with a cautious, prudent reopening that includes the kinds of measures that we all have learned, the CDC guidelines of keeping physical distance and wearing masks and washing hands.

Those are behaviors we didn't engage in at all whatsoever in January and February. We will engage in those things now. We are engaging in those behaviors.

So, I think the risk is much, much lower. We know much more about this. We have much greater capacity to fight any kind of resurgence of the virus. And we need people to be able to get back to having a livelihood.