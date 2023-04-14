Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Friday on the NewsHour, the Supreme Court steps into the battle over the abortion pill. The man suspected of leaking highly-classified government documents appears in court to face criminal charges. Pressure mounts on Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign over her prolonged absence from Capitol Hill. Plus, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart offer their takes on the week's political news.
