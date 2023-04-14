April 14, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, the Supreme Court steps into the battle over the abortion pill. The man suspected of leaking highly-classified government documents appears in court to face criminal charges. Pressure mounts on Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign over her prolonged absence from Capitol Hill. Plus, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart offer their takes on the week's political news.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch