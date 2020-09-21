Sen. Hassan: GOP ‘changed the rules’ about SCOTUS hearings in 2016

Sen. Maggie Hassan:

And then the Republicans changed the rules.

I opposed what they did. They changed the rules. One of the things that we have to be able to do in this democracy of ours is hold both parties to the same set of rules.

And I think it is critically important that the Republicans hold themselves to the same standards that they held themselves to four years ago. I think it is important for predictability in our democracy.

But, again, it comes down to why are they doing this? Normally speaking, you would not rush a nominee through this quickly. You would not see the president of the United States making a nomination just a week or so after the death of a justice. And there would be serious consideration over the course of weeks and months of the nominee.

So, what I keep being struck by is, why the rush? And, again, we come back to the fact that this is a Republican Senate that has been trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act for a long time, and they seem to be in a rush to make sure they can install somebody who is likely to vote in favor of doing that.

The American people, I think, believe that it is reasonable, given these circumstances, and given what the Republicans did four years ago, to let the next duly elected president make this nomination after he is inaugurated.

And I hope very much that my Republican colleagues will examine their conscience and decide to join Democrats in insisting on that procedurally.