Sen. Murray says administration is ‘not transparent’ about virus testing needs

Sen. Patty Murray:

Well, I don't think that that's the right way the look at it.

I think we obviously all want kids back in school. Every single parent does. And the answer to that really is, we don't know yet, because this is a new virus, and it has been different, and we're learning every single day.

I think the question we should all be asking is, how do we make sure our kids get an education next year if this pandemic is raging at any time or the whole year, and make sure they get an equitable education? What are we doing? What are the decisions we're making? How do we plan for that?

And there is no plan for that. There is no help from CDC, who should be issuing guidelines, or the Department of Education. Knowing that we are in this, what are their best recommendations, and how do we get people ready for what we don't know in the fall, either to have kids back at school safely or to be able to educate them if we can't have them back?