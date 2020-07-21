Sen. Perdue on GOP proposals for pandemic relief, reopening schools

Judy Woodruff:

And, as we have been hearing, all eyes are now on the Congress and what it's going to do about COVID relief.

So, we turn to Republican Senator David Perdue of Georgia.

Senator, thank you so much for joining us.

We just heard reporting from our Lisa Desjardins about disagreement still among Senate — members of the Senate among Senate Republicans about what to do.

Speaker Pelosi, Senator Schumer say, Republicans are in disarray.

Are you in disarray?