What these Americans say they need from congressional pandemic aid

Latrice Wilson:

I currently live in Louisville, Kentucky. I actually had a full-time and part-time job. I worked in the hotel industry as my part-time job and in the health care industry as a payroll team supervisor, when I became furloughed as of May 2.

To simply stereotype us as being that we all are sitting at home and we just want to collect a check and eat bonbons, that is not right. There are some people that are getting paid more. I can't speak for them.

But, for me, my check, the extra $600 is comparable to what I was getting paid prior to being furloughed and laid off. So, the $600, I'm not sitting at home getting paid extra. I wish that was the case, but I'm not. And I would love to go back to a job and be more stable.