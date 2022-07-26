Sen. Tammy Baldwin on Democrats’ efforts to codify same-sex marriage

Judy Woodruff:

After the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, some lawmakers on Capitol Hill began work to shore up other rights that could come under scrutiny. Democrats have been working to pass legislation that upholds protections for same-sex and interracial marriage.

Democratic Senator from Wisconsin Tammy Baldwin is leading the effort to get her Republican colleagues on board.

And she joins me now.

Senator Baldwin, welcome back to the "NewsHour."