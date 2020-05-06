Sen. Thune on why he isn’t rushing to add state and local coronavirus funding

Judy Woodruff:

For a front-row look at the tough decisions Congress is making on this and other issues, we're joined now by the second-highest ranking Republican in the Senate.

He's majority Whip John Thune of South Dakota.

Senator Thune, thank you very much for talking with us.

There is so much on the plate of you and the — and other members of the Senate, but I want to ask you quickly about timing.

If this aid for small businesses, the so called Paycheck Protection Program, were to run out of money in coming days, would the Senate, would the Congress be able act to do something about it?