Senate amends impeachment trial rules, but defers on witnesses

Lisa Desjardins:

Well, it's very significant in terms of the calendar.

But, first of all, let's just go over really quickly what the change does exactly. It moves from up to — it allows each side up to three days of presentation. It was just two days. And that meant those were going to be two very long days, possibly going into 1:00 a.m. or 2:00 a.m. in the morning.

Now that will shorter days ending in the evening. Also, that change meant that any previous House-gathered evidence will now be admitted as evidence for this trial. That was something that McConnell was going to require a vote for.

Now that evidence, which includes, as you know, almost 4,000 pages of witness testimony, will be entered into the record as part of this trial.

So, what does it mean for all of us watching this trial? Well, it means the trial could be a little bit longer.

Let's look at the schedule going ahead. If they wrap up the rules debate today, as we expect, we believe this now means the next three days will be when the House managers and Democrats present their case for removal of the president.

Then, Saturday is when we expect the White — or the president's team would begin their defense of the president. They could have up to three days. We're not clear if the White House team, the president's team, will choose to have three days.

If they do, that will go into the middle of next week. After that, as Nick reported, senators can ask written questions. That could take a couple of days.

Judy, the bottom line of all this is, now we have a better idea that this trial could, in fact, wrap up next week toward the end of next week. But that's only if they decide not to call witnesses. And that is very much an open question right now.