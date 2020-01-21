What we learned from the 1st day of Trump’s Senate impeachment trial

Judy Woodruff:

And we turn now to several individuals who have extensive experience working in the Senate and in the House.

Martin Paone, the Democratic Senate secretary from 1995 to 2008, he is a 30-year Senate veteran who sat beside Senator Tom Daschle, who was then the Senate minority leader during President Clinton's impeachment trial. He's now a — currently a senior adviser at Prime Policy Group here in Washington.

Elizabeth Chryst, she was the Republican Senate secretary from 1995 to 2001. She's a 26-year Senate veteran. She sat beside Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott at the time during President Clinton's trial. She's currently a principal at Congressional Global Strategies.

Margaret Taylor worked on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee from 2013 to 2018 as deputy chief counsel, then as Democratic chief counsel and deputy staff director. Margaret Taylor was also an attorney at the Department of State for 10 years. She's currently a governance studies fellow at the Brookings Institution and a senior editor at Lawfare.

And John Hart, he worked for Congressman Tom Coburn, Republican of Oklahoma, during the Clinton impeachment trial. He's currently a GOP consultant for Mars Hill Strategies. He works on congressional campaigns, and he works for corporate and nonprofit clients.

And hello to both — to all of you. You have been here with me during our live coverage today. We appreciate your sticking around. I know you're going to be here on into the evening.

But what I want to get a sense from you — and I will start with you, Marty Paone — right now is, what do you think was accomplished today?

We saw the majority leader, Mitch McConnell, pull back a little on the rules that he had wanted to employ. What did we learn from that? And does that — is it going to materially change what unfolds?