Senate battle begins over Biden’s relief plan amid new security concerns at the Capitol

Lisa Desjardins:

That's right.

There has been word from Capitol Police today. I want to show an alert that the Capitol Police sent out today. They said: "We have obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group Thursday, March 4."

The FBI also said it sent out an alert.

Of course, we don't know the extent of this intelligence, but, after January 6, Capitol officials are being more transparent than ever and more aggressive. We do know, of course, that there is a very large fence around the Capitol for many blocks, and, of course, National Guard troops there that were not there before.

Also, in addition tonight, the House of Representatives has adjourned early for the week. They — or they haven't adjourned yet, but they are moving up business, so that they will adjourn later tonight. They were planning to vote tomorrow and, instead, will move their business to tonight.

They say that's because they can do it, but also my sources say this is part — part to do with the March 4 threat. The Senate, as I said, will be in session tomorrow. And I think this is just Capitol Police and others being more cautious than they were ahead of January 6. We don't expect large crowds.

But, apparently, there is some kind of intelligence about a March 4 threat connected to the rumors that it is an Inauguration Day, because March 4, of course, was Inauguration Day for the first 150 years or so of this country. It is no longer.