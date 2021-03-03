Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the Biden administration’s foreign policy priorities

Tony Blinken:

Let's look at what we did.

First of all, as you noted, we put out a report, a report that was not written yesterday. It's been there for well over a year. We released it. And that made clear, as you said, the responsibility for the heinous murder of Mr. Khashoggi.

And, obviously, this has been reported before. It's not that there were any very new facts in there that hadn't been reported. But it makes a big difference when that comes out with the full imprimatur of the United States government behind it. I think that, in and of itself, is important.

We sanctioned, including using the so-called Magnitsky sanctions, some of the people directly involved in the killing of Mr. Khashoggi. And, critically, we also denied visas to about 76 Saudis also involved.

And maybe most important going forward, because, as much as this is about accountability for the past, it's trying to do everything we can to make sure this never happens again in the future, we put in place a new rule, the Khashoggi ban, that basically says that, if at the direction of a foreign government, an individual does anything to harass, surveil or harm a political opponent of that country in the United States, that person will not set foot in our country.

And that applies not just to Saudi Arabia. It applies to the entire world. So, I think there are clear, demonstrative actions that we have taken that not only shed a light on what happened in the past, but also put us in a stronger position going forward to prevent it from ever happening again.