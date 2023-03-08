Senate moves to override controversial crime law in nation’s capital

Lisa Desjardins:

Troy is proud of the city, but not its justice system, which sent him to prison for 24 years in connection with a murder he was nowhere near.

Did you have this with you when you were in prison?

Troy was convicted based on false testimony, and his sentence was long, due to this, a paragraph in D.C. code that is very broad, saying essentially that people associated even indirectly with a crime, like murder, should be charged as if they pulled the trigger.

Now fully exonerated and a criminal justice advocate, he's a, strong backer of D.C.'s reform.