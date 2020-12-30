Senate remains at a standstill over increased COVID relief checks

Amna Nawaz:

The struggle to provide additional COVID relief continues in the U.S. Senate. The passage of $2,000 relief checks is stalled, despite President Trump's repeated demands for larger direct payments.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a vote on the checks Tuesday, but then proposed a bill combining the measure with Mr. Trump's other requests, repealing protections for tech companies and creating a commission on election fraud.

Here to break down the latest of where things stand, Anna Palmer joins us now. She's senior Washington correspondent for Politico.

Anna, welcome back to the "NewsHour." And thanks for being here.

Bring us up to speed now. What is the latest on this debate, and how likely is anyone to see those higher $2,000 checks?