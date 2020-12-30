Why one Republican senator opposes higher stimulus payments

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.:

Well, first of all, I think we all agreed that we do want to help people that need help.

I think my problem is that, as we did in the CARES Act, we sent out hundreds of billions of dollars, trillions of dollars in a shotgun approach, and we didn't target relief to those that truly needed it.

So, many people were left behind. People that needed help didn't get it. And now here we're just — we're doing the same thing nine months later. We didn't really learn from what we did in the past, and, again, a shotgun approach.

I have listened to Democratic senators debate this on the floor. They keep talking about $2,000 checks. But what actually happened, the way the House wrote their bill, is, this would be a — for example, a household of four people would get an $8,000 check. And that compares to the CARES Act of about a $3,600 check.

So this is a fired above what we even did in the CARES Act, and it's just simply not targeted. I'm happy to help people. But at the depth of the recession, the COVID recession, 25 million jobs were lost from our record high number of jobs. We sent out checks to 166 million people, just a mismatch.

So, we need to target this relief. We're $27.5 trillion in debt. By the end of this fiscal year, we will be over $29 trillion in debt. That's simply not sustainable. So, we need to — if we're going to mortgage our children's future, we need to minimize the extent we're mortgaging it, and we need to target the relief to those people who truly need it.