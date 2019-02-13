Senate Republican signals opening for contractor back pay, in critical hour of negotiation

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.:

Well, I — what I have maintained throughout this entire process is, when you have a government shutdown, nobody wins, and there are a lot of people who are harmed by that. And you want to make sure that you do everything you can to make them whole.

And I guess I would include contractors in that group. The question, I guess, is how best to do that. People who enter into contracts with the government aren't always working, and would they have been working? What's the duration of some of those contracts? There are a lot of questions that I think have to be answered to figure out how you would reimburse or make whole government contractors.

There is a reason they're contractors. They're not as federal employees. They're not full-time federal workers. They are working on contract, and sometimes those contracts go in spurts. There may be times when they're heavily engaged in some activity on behalf of the federal government, but at other times they're not.

So I think making those determinations makes this a little bit more this a little bit more complicated, but I think there is an interest certainly among a lot of members on both sides of the aisle in seeing that people who are — depend upon the federal government and were harmed by the shutdown, that they be taken care of.