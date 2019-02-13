WATCH LIVE: Trump to speak at law enforcement conference

President Donald Trump is expected to deliver remarks at a law enforcement conference Wednesday amid final negotiations over a deal to avoid another partial government shutdown.

Trump is scheduled to speak at the Major County Sheriffs and Major Cities Chiefs Association Joint Conference at 3 p.m. ET today. Watch his remarks in the player above.

The president was less-than-enthused about the proposed deal Tuesday, saying, “I can’t say I’m happy; I can’t say I’m thrilled” at a Cabinet meeting. This morning, Trump took to Twitter to thank Republican negotiators for their work “in dealing with the Radical Left on Border Security.”

Trump has said that deal does secure money for the border wall, but the nearly $1.4 billion agreement is far less than the president’s sought-after $5.6 billion proposal. The tentative agreement includes funding for 55 miles of barriers in the Rio Grande valley.

