Joshua Barajas
By —

Joshua Barajas

WATCH LIVE: Trump to speak at law enforcement conference

Politics

President Donald Trump is expected to deliver remarks at a law enforcement conference Wednesday amid final negotiations over a deal to avoid another partial government shutdown.

Trump is scheduled to speak at the Major County Sheriffs and Major Cities Chiefs Association Joint Conference at 3 p.m. ET today. Watch his remarks in the player above.

READ MORE: The latest border security deal, explained

The president was less-than-enthused about the proposed deal Tuesday, saying, “I can’t say I’m happy; I can’t say I’m thrilled” at a Cabinet meeting. This morning, Trump took to Twitter to thank Republican negotiators for their work “in dealing with the Radical Left on Border Security.”

Trump has said that deal does secure money for the border wall, but the nearly $1.4 billion agreement is far less than the president’s sought-after $5.6 billion proposal. The tentative agreement includes funding for 55 miles of barriers in the Rio Grande valley.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

READ MORE: How Trump has already changed immigration policy

Joshua Barajas is the deputy online editor for the NewsHour.

@Josh_Barrage

