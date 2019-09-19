Senate Republicans indicate willingness to pass a gun bill, but will Trump sign it?

Lisa Desjardins:

It's actually been a very active week, but there's nothing to show for it, Amna.

Let's talk about what really the headline is this week. Two big players from the White House got involved and showed up on Capitol Hill for many meetings. Attorney General Bill Barr and White House Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland were on the Hill meeting with key senators here.

Let's look at some of the key Senate players, both Republicans and Democrats, they have been talking with.

Pat Toomey, he's known for his work on this issue. Now, Josh Hawley is an interesting conservative. I don't know how deeply he's involved. But he's one of those conservatives that Republican — the Republican White House wants on board, because they want their base on board something.

Now, then, of course, we have Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, both known for their work on gun control — or gun violence.

Now, it's interesting, because this represents a spectrum, conservative, moderate, in both parties. Behind the scenes, I'm told that these senators think that they could get to an answer, that they could come up with something that's agreeable.

The problem is, the president has not said what he wants to do.