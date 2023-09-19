PBS NewsHour needs YOU now!

Give by 12/31, so we can continue to deliver intelligent, in-depth, trustworthy journalism.

Donate (worth 2X!)

September 19, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, President Biden calls on world leaders to promote peace and stand with Ukraine against Russia’s invasion. Then, we report from on the ground in Ukraine where U.S. support is bolstering the effort to retake land from Russian forces. Plus, the auto workers strike enters its fifth day as a union leader warns of more potential factory shutdowns if talks come to a halt.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch