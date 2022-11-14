Seven college students killed in separate homicides in Virginia, Idaho

John Yang:

Officials said the dead were members of the football team, starting wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. from Ridgeville, South Carolina, in his third year, sophomore Devin Chandler, also a wide receiver, from Huntersville, North Carolina, and linebacker D'Sean Perry, a senior from Miami.

A former football player, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and use of a handgun. Longo said Jones had come to school officials' attention in September after reports he had said he had a gun.