Sexual abuse allegations upend National Women’s Soccer League, FIFA to investigate

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, the games were postponed after the players demanded an end to what they call systematic abuse in the league.

On Thursday, North Carolina's professional team, the Courage, fired coach Paul Riley, following reports he sexually coerced multiple players. According to a report this week by The Athletic, Riley coerced one player to have sex with him, forced two players to kiss one another, and sent unsolicited sexual pictures.

Another coach, the coach of the Washington Spirit, was fired earlier this week after The Washington Post reported he verbally and emotionally abused players. This now makes three coaches the National Women's Soccer League has fired in its ranks for misconduct since August.

I'm joined by Molly Hensley-Clancy. She's an investigative sports reporter for The Washington Post.

Molly, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thanks for joining us.

This league is just a few years old. It's less than a decade old. This year alone, three coaches fired since August. Why are we learning about all this now?