Sharp rise in murders of journalists in Mexico prompts calls for change

Today, Lopez Obrador announced three people had been arrested in her murder.

But, of the 133 journalists killed since 2000, more than 90 percent have gone unpunished. And when journalists recently held a vigil, the names and faces of their murdered colleagues filled the Interior Ministry's front gate.

And to discuss this, I'm joined by Jan-Albert Hootsen, the Committee to Protect Journalists' Mexico representative.

So why do you think we have seen this spike in violence against journalists?

Jan-Albert Hootsen, Mexico Representative, Committee to Protect Journalists: Well, I think what we're seeing right now is the logical result of many, many years of negligence by the Mexican state both in being able to protect journalists and human rights defenders and in combating impunity.

Mexico's long suffered from the proliferation of organized crime in much of its national territory. And the journalists are in a uniquely vulnerable position. They cover crime. They cover corruption. They cover human rights abuses.

There's usually, especially in the smaller areas, in the smaller towns and communities, a very small pool of journalists, so they're easily identifiable. And, very often, local authorities that are colluding with organized crime are also involved in these attacks. So, it's — for them, it's incredibly difficult to report these crimes, and to turn to anybody who might protect them.