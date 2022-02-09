Wednesday on the NewsHour, parents remain divided on face coverings in schools as more states repeal their requirements amid declining COVID infections. Then, a new report details the scale of the opioid crisis and the daunting challenge of cracking down on drug trafficking. Also, we look at how inflation is disproportionately impacting senior citizens and young people trying to make ends meet.
News Wrap: New York, Massachusetts and Illinois move to end indoor mask mandates5 min
More states lift mask requirements in schools, sparking concerns from some medical experts8 min
A divided Congress finds common ground on major legislation7 min
New report details the scale of the U.S. opioid crisis and its link to drug trafficking7 min
How rising prices are squeezing Americans who were already on a tight budget9 min
Sharp rise in murders of journalists in Mexico prompts calls for change8 min
Black scuba divers explore the wreckage of slave ships and the ‘untold American story’8 min