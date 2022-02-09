February 9, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, parents remain divided on face coverings in schools as more states repeal their requirements amid declining COVID infections. Then, a new report details the scale of the opioid crisis and the daunting challenge of cracking down on drug trafficking. Also, we look at how inflation is disproportionately impacting senior citizens and young people trying to make ends meet.

