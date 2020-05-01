Shields and Brooks on Biden’s allegation denial, what states need to fight COVID-19

Mark Shields:

He has, Judy. And that is very much the position of the Democratic Party, and certainly was in the Kavanaugh hearings of the Supreme Court last fall.

I would say this. First of all, it was categorical. It wasn't to the best of my recollection kind of answer by Joe Biden. It was a categorical, unequivocal denial that this ever happened.

And there was no attempt to trash the accuser or anything of the sort. He — I thought he confronted it well. He had to. He didn't have any option in it.

I would add this, Judy. Washington is a pretty small town. And on Capitol Hill, where we have spent a lot of time over the past 45 years, you get — the word circulates pretty quickly about who is Senator Grabby and who's Congressman Leering or Lustful, that women reporters or women staff members ought not to be in the same elevator with or stay away from.

I have never and I don't know anyone else who's heard about Joe Biden in those terms. That is not — that is characteristically not Joe Biden. And he was somebody who went home every night on the train to Wilmington. I mean, he wasn't a nightlife guy. He wasn't an on-the-town fellow.

I mean, so it does sound — on its face, it's a hard sell.

But I agree with David that we listen to the — Ms. Reade and what she has to say in her interviews.

And I really think, at some point, Joe Biden will have to deputize some group to look at the pages in the Delaware — University of Delaware zone, to see if there's references to it.

I just think that's — whether it's historic — Karen Tumulty suggested it today in her Washington Post column. And I think it made a lot of sense.