Mark Shields:

They took the old attack route, Judy, which is, if you can't argue the substance, you go after the source. If you can't deal with the message, you shoot the messenger.

And that's what their whole strategy was. The very fact that not a single member of the Republican committee defended Donald Trump or what he was charged or alleged to have done, to me, was revealing. They just decided to go after Michael Cohen.

Now, it was — Michael Cohen's defects are there. They're on the record. He's going to pay for them, the legal defects in particular. But there was no payoff for him to lie. I mean, the Mueller crowd was sitting there, the Mueller, special counsel office.

They know exactly what he said. If he said anything that was false or perjured himself, he faced further problems from them. So there was a strong incentive for him not to lie.

And, to me, it reminded me of scripture's injunction that the meek will inherit the earth. If that's the case, then the congressional Republicans someday will be land barons, because they are the meekest, most docile, most submissive group of people when it comes to any judgment at all, any opinion on what Donald Trump does.