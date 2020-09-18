Shields and Brooks on politics in science, Biden’s working-class outreach

Judy Woodruff:

And now, to help make sense of this week in politics, it's time for the analysis of Shields and Brooks. That's syndicated columnist Mark Shields, and New York Times columnist David Brooks.

Hello to both of you.

Let's start with the president and science.

David, today, the president is saying Americans should all have access to a vaccine by April, but this is completely different from what he said yesterday. He was contradicting his own director of the Centers for Disease Control, Dr. Robert Redfield, who had said it would take time, it would take months, that masks are important.

Yesterday, the president said of Dr. Redfield, he's mistaken, we're — it's right around the corner.

What are we to make of the president's leadership on this? How much does it matter to voters?