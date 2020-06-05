Shields and Brooks on race in America, Trump’s response

Judy Woodruff:

To help us make sense of a week that brought protesters to the — into the streets in more than 700 American cities and towns, the analysis of Shields and Brooks.

That's syndicated columnist Mark Shields and New York Times columnist David Brooks.

So, hello to both of you.

What about these protesters, Mark? I have just been talking with Mayor Garcetti of Los Angeles about it, but, as we said, 700 cities and towns across the country, thousands and thousands of people in the streets. It started out about George Floyd. It's become, I think it's fair to say, something much bigger than that.

What do you make of it?